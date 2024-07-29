Vanessa Williams Recalls Johnny Carson's 'Racist' Joke When She Became the First Black Miss America; Details Inside

Even though Vanessa Williams etched her name in history as the first Black woman to be crowned as Miss America in 1964, racial prejudices did not stop coming her way. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine for a cover story, Williams revisited the times when she received a lot of backlash and criticism over this, and one specific comment came from Johnny Carson, the late T.V. personality.

Vanessa Williams recalls backlash after her win

"When I had just won, one of my first appearances was in New York City, and I was staying at The Plaza," Williams opens up to the outlet about the time after her historic win, remembering how she had turned on the television to watch The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and how his comment took her aback. “Did you hear we have the first Black Miss America? Yeah. They didn't mention that Mr. T was one of the judges,” the model recalls him saying, adding that she believes the statement was to suggest that one of the judges being black had something to do with her win.

"That's just me as a twenty-year-old, realizing, 'Oh, there is some stuff that's still racist and prejudiced and tinged with attitude and judgment,'" she told PEOPLE.

Vanessa Williams remembers her reign

Her reign was surrounded by additional controversies, and she eventually had to give up her crown over a publication printing out her elicit pictures without consent. Despite what entailed her brief experience as Miss America, she remembers it very fondly. It did open up many opportunities for the star, who was going out all across the country and meeting her idols.

She mentioned the time when President Ronald Reagan contacted her and called her “a great thing for our country.” She got to meet singer and actress Lena Horne, after which she immediately burst into tears. "I performed with Ray Charles on the USS. Being on The Love Boat was fun," she mentioned.

Williams’ foray into acting and singing turned out to be a successful bet. She has received multiple Grammy nominations and acted in several successful small-screen roles, including her role as Wilhelmina Slater in ABC’s Ugly Betty, and as Renee Perry in Desperate Housewives.

