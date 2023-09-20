Vanna White is set to return as co-host of Wheel of Fortune alongside new host Ryan Seacrest amid Pat Sajak's departure

Vanna White, the co-host of Wheel of Fortune, has decided to continue working on the show until at least the middle of 2026. This decision came as the show's 41st season marks the retirement of its long-time host, Pat Sajak, raising questions about Vanna's future on the show where she has been a fixture since the early 1980s.

Vanna White extended her two-year contract

Vanna White, who is 66 years old, has agreed to a two-year contract extension. This means she will continue turning the letters on Wheel of Fortune for the television seasons of 2024-25 and 2025-26. The announcement was made by the show's producers and distributors.

When the 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune begins in a year, Vanna will be working alongside the new host, Ryan Seacrest. During a recent TV show where Kelly Ripa, co-host of Live with Kelly and Mark, teased Seacrest about his spelling and texting skills, she said, "This is the best show for you, you are finally able to spell words and therefore we will be able to decipher what your text messages are trying to tell us."

In the past, there were reports that negotiations between Vanna White and the show were on hold due to a writers' strike. It was noted that Vanna was seeking a higher salary, as she had not received a raise in 18 years and was being paid significantly less than Pat Sajak. However, in July, an agreement was reached for her to continue on the celebrity edition of Wheel of Fortune, although her long-term future on the daily syndicated program was uncertain.

Ryan Seacrest will be Pat Sajak's successor

While Vanna has filled in as a host for Pat Sajak on occasion, it was Ryan Seacrest who was named as Sajak's successor in June. Seacrest expressed his excitement about carrying on the show's traditions and learning from Vanna and Sajak during the transition.

Ryan Seacrest also shared some advice he received from Pat Sajak, whom he described as being exceptionally good at the job. Seacrest shared to the Entertainment Tonight, "He just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?' I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it." Before diving into hosting duties, Seacrest plans to let Pat Sajak enjoy his final episodes. Sajak will continue to be involved with Wheel of Fortune as a consultant for three years after stepping down as host, and Seacrest jokingly said, "So, yeah, he'll be bossing me around, Why not? I think he deserves that, yeah."

