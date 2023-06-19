Velma: Will there be a season two of Scooby Doo's animated spinoff series? Here's what we know about HBO show

Animated mystery horror comedy television series Velma has received mixed reactions from critics as well as the audience. A spinoff of the popular Scooby-Doo media franchise, Velma revolves around the titular character of Velma Dinkley. Here's what we know about the future of the HBO animated series that serves as an interesting alternate universe origin story.

Will there be a season two of Velma?

Velma has officially been renewed by HBO for a second season. The announcement was made at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival on June 15, 2023. Season one of Velma premiered on January 12, 2023, and released its finale on February 9, 2023. The 10-episode season was first announced in February 2021. While Velma became HBO's most-watched animated series, people were not happy with the portrayal of the characters.

ALSO READ: How to watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King online; here's what we know about Netflix's anime film

Velma synopsis and cast

The synopsis of Velma says that it is the "origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang." The series claims to be an "original and humorous spin" unmasking the "complex and colorful past of" the mystery solver. Velma is a snarky teenager and would-be detective who is voiced by Mindy Kaling. The character is portrayed to be a bisexual South Asian American in the show.

Talking about Velma's sexuality, Kaling previously told Collider, "I work on a couple other shows about young women, and it just felt like this gift to explore, knowing that there's all these expectations for the character. It was for this reason why it really felt worthy to do an origin story of her." Apart from her, the series features Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones, a teenage murder suspect and Velma's crush, Sam Richardson as Norville Rogers, Velma's best friend with a crush on her, and Constance Wu as Daphne Blake, Velma's former best friend.

More about Velma

Velma was criticized for race-swapping multiple characters of the original Scooby-do series including the main character Velma. Kaling has previously defended the series and said that "the essence of Velma" is not tied to "her whiteness" and that she identifies with the character so much, just like so many other people do, which is why the decision to make her Indian in this series was made. The first season saw two episodes being released per week.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Adventures With Superman: Where to watch animated series? Release date, cast details, streaming, and more