Evgeny Afineevsky’s Ukraine war documentary debuts at Venice Film Festival 2022

‘Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom’ is a War Documentary by Oscar-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky that is all set to debut at the Venice Film Festival next week. This war documentary by Evgeny Afineevsky can be called a sequel to the Oscar-nominated Winter of Fire. The documentary follows the difficult lives of various Ukrainians during civil unrest in Ukraine in 2014.

Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom - Plot

‘Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom’ is another exceptional work by Afineevsky that follows personal stories of common civilians, mothers, children, the elderly, doctors, soldiers, doctors, journalists, religious leaders, and even international volunteers. The documentary is the voice of millions of people whose lives were turned upside down during the 8 long years of conflict.

Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom - Production, and credits

Director: Evgeny Afineevsky

Production: Winter on Fire production

Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Will Znidaric, Galyna Sadomtseva-Nabaranchuk, Shahida Tulaganova, Inna Goncharova

Cinematographers: Alex Kashpur, Borys Yakovenko, Evgeny Afineevsky, Galyna Nabaranchuk, Viktor Hrom, Viktor Kozhevnikov, Shahida Tulaganova, Andriy Dubchak, Inna Goncharova, Misha Djos

Editor: Will Znidaric, Alexander Chernobrovkin, Jan Supa, Ted Woerner, Maria Yaremchuk, Maksym Korzhan, Maksym Smoliarchuk, Maxim Mironov

Music: Jasha Klebe

Sound: Oleg Kulchytskyi

Running Time: 118 minutes

Language: Ukrainian, Russian

Country: Ukraine, UK, USA

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom - Release date

This powerful Ukraine war documentary “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” is all set to premiere out of the competition on the 7th of September 2022 at the Venice Film Festival 2022.

The Venice Film Festival 2022

Organized by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera, the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The festival is taking place at Venice Lido from 31st August 2022 to 10th September 2022. Officially recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers Association, the aim of this festival is to spread awareness and expand international cinema as an essence of dialogue and creative freedom.

Where to watch “Winter on Fire”?

If you have still not watched Afineevsky’s Oscar-nominated “Winter on Fire”, you must immediately stream it on Netflix.

About Academy Award-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky

Evgeny Mikhailovich Afineevsky popularly known as Evgeny Afineevsky is an Israeli-American film director, producer, and cinematographer. In the year 2016, Afineevsky received nominations for an Academy Award and Emmys for his iconic Ukrainian documentary “Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom.” The director is all set to premiere a riveting sequel or a companion piece of this documentary ‘Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom’ on September 7th, 2022, at the Venice Film Festival.

When asked about his documentary Afineevsky shares, “You realize that history is happening, and you need to document it for future generations. In today’s world, sometimes people are rewriting history. And I wanted to preserve this history as it happened.”

In a recent interview, Afineevsky shared, “I wanted to understand how Putin’s aggressive agenda went unnoticed by the rest of the world for so long,” He added, “Where did the Ukrainian people get this strength and what happens next? We tried to cover all these questions and share the most comprehensive view through the eyes of people on the ground.”

He also shared, “It’s important not to avoid the fact that the war is still there. It’s important to use our ability as filmmakers who are coming from Hollywood to give a spotlight to these stories when the world is seeing them less on their TV screens.”

The new Ukraine war documentary is not merely a compilation of chronicles of the current war survivors but features the events that prompted the decisions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Afineevsky calls the upcoming film “a chance to document the next chapter of [Ukraine’s] fight for freedom.”

