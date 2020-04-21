Venice Film Festival 2020 to be held as per schedule; No plans of collaboration with Cannes

The 77th Venice Film Festival will be held as per schedule this year despite the Coronavirus outbreak. Read on for further details.

The Coronavirus outbreak has put a halt to almost everything around the world. As countries have resorted to stricter rules for curbing the entire situation and combating the deadly virus, multiple events and occasions have been cancelled to date. Right from the Wimbledon tournament to the Cannes Film Festival and the San Diego Comic-Con, all of these mega events have been postponed till next year keeping in mind the unprecedented situation. However, there are certain exceptions in between all of this.

The prestigious Venice Film Festival will be held at the previously decided date in the early week of September. This news has been confirmed by Roberto Cicutto who is the president of the festival’s parent organization, Venice Biennale. For the unversed, the 77th edition of this festival is going to be held from 2nd to 22nd September 2020. Roberto has, however, ruled out any chances of a joint collaboration between Cannes and the film festival in the same interview.

(ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2020 postponed amid Coronavirus crisis; Organizers consider new dates)

This comes in response to a statement given by Thierry Fremaux, Cannes director who had earlier talked about the discussions going on to do something together given that the festival gets cancelled. The Biennale director has specifically stated that they are going forward as per the decided schedule of the film festival. He has also said that there is no hypothesis for a joint initiative between Cannes and Venice Film Festival.

Credits :Variety

