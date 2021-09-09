Venice Film Festival 2021: Jamie Lee Curtis honored with the Golden Lion Honorary award

Jamie Lee Curtis accepted her coveted award on Wednesday evening (September 8) at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. As Per Just Jared, the 62-year-old actress received the Golden Lion Honorary Award, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious and respected awards in the cinema business. The award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the film industry.

The renowned actress, 62, who reprises her legendary role as Laurie Strode in the horror thriller, Halloween Kills dazzled in a red leopard print gown as she posed - before emotionally receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the film festival. The decision was made by the Biennale di Venezia's board of directors and the festival's director, Alberto Barbera. Meanwhile, earlier in the weekend, director Roberto Benigni received the accolade as well.

However, Jamie arrived at the festival earlier in the day to promote her new film, Halloween Kills, with director David Gordon Green. Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, speaking about the award after accepting her prestigious gong, Jamie said to Biennale Di Venezia: "I am incredibly humbled to be honoured in this way by the Venice International Film Festival. It seems impossible to me that I’ve been in this industry long enough to be receiving Lifetime Achievement recognition, and to have it happen now, with Halloween Kills, is particularly meaningful to me."

Meanwhile, the 2021 Venice Film Festival runs from September 1 to September 11, and is regarded as one of the world's oldest award ceremonies and one of the 'Big Five' events.

ALSO READ:Jamie Lee Curtis proud of her youngest child coming out as transgender; Feels 'wonder and pride'