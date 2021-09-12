Venice Film Festival 2021: Penelope Cruz & Maggie Gyllenhaal pick up AWARDS at the closing ceremony

The Venice International Film Festival gave out its prizes on Saturday, kicking off the autumn movie season in a new gear. The festival is usually a good indication of what lies ahead on the path to next year's Oscars. However, Penelope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal both won prizes at the festival's closing event on Saturday night (September 11) in Venice, Italy.

Penelope was named Best Actress for her performance in the film Parallel Mothers. She attended the festival's opening night premiere last week. Maggie Gyllenhaal picked up the screenplay prize for The Lost Daughter, her debut as a writer-director. According to Daily Mail, Penelope Cruz looked effortlessly stylish, while Maggie Gyllenhaal dazzled in white as they led the stars on the red carpet at the 78th Venice International Film Festival's closing ceremony.

However, The Spanish actress, Penelope who portrays Janis in the film directed by Pedro Almodóvar, appeared overjoyed as she received her award from jury member Saverio Costanzo. Penelope even kissed her massive trophy as she shined up on stage before delivering her acceptance speech. She was later seen clutching her trophy tightly as she posed at the award winner's photocall.

Meanwhile, Maggie, on the other hand, put a trendy twist to her look by wearing a black and green patterned bandeau underneath her low-cut dress that was visible from the sides. The film producer wore her brown hair in a stylish cropped do and went for a beautiful and natural makeup look that included a touch of light pink lip gloss. The stunning actress, who directed the film, seemed delighted as she was presented with the award by panel member Cynthia Erivo.

The jury is chaired by Parasite frontman Bong Joon Ho, who has said that he is "honored to be woven into its beautiful cinematic tradition."

