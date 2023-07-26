Venice Film Festival 2023: When is it happening? Date, time, celebrities, movies and more details

The 80th edition of the iconic Venice Film Festival was unveiled today by Alberto Barbera, the director of the festival. Despite overcoming the difficulties presented by the COVID epidemic and putting in place the required protocols, the festival is now up against a new difficulty because of the continuing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This year, in contrast to past ones, there is the expectation of a diminished appearance of prominent Hollywood celebrities and a lower US presence on the Lido. Given Venice's crucial significance as a launchpad for award season and a great opportunity to attract media attention for talent, studios are naturally wary about releasing their productions without the typical star support.

Here’s everything we know about the Venice Film Festival:

In the meantime, the Venice Film Festival has already altered its opening film after the previously planned film withdrew due to the ongoing Hollywood strike. Luca Guadagnino's Challengers will no longer start the 80th Venice International Film Festival; Edoardo De Angelis' Comandante will, according to a statement released by the festival late on Friday.

Due to ongoing strike action in Hollywood, Challengers, which stars American actress Zendaya, "will not participate at the Festival following a decision made by the production," it added.

Check out the Venice Film Festival 80th lineup below:

The Promised Land, dir: Nikolaj Arcel

Dogman, dir: Luc Besson

La Bête, dir: Bertrand Bonello

Hors-Saison, dir: Stéphane Brizé

Enea, dir: Pietro Castellitto

Comandante, dir: Edoardo de Angelis (opening night film)

Maestro, dir: Bradley Cooper

Priscilla, dir: Sofia Coppola

Finalmente L’Alba, dir: Saverio Costanzo

Lubo, dir: Giorgio Diritti

Origin, dir: Ava DuVernay

The Killer, dir. David Fincher

Memory, dir: Michel Franco

Io Capitano, dir: Matteo Garrone

Evil Does Not Exist, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The Green Border, dir: Agnieszka Holland

Die Theorie Von Allem, dir: Timm Kröger

Poor Things, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos

El Conde, dir: Pablo Larrain

Ferrari, dir. Michael Mann

Adagio, dir. Stefano Sollima

Woman Of, dirs: Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert

Holly, dir: Fien Troch

According to the organizers, the Venice Film Festival will begin on August 30 and conclude on September 9 with the Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona's film La Sociedad de la Nieve (Society of the Snow).

Will Hollywood be present at the 80th Venice Film Festival?

The Leonard Bernstein drama Maestro starring Bradley Cooper, Sofia Coppola's film about Priscilla Presley, Michael Mann's Ferrari, David Fincher's The Killer, and Ava DuVernay's Origin will all be making their world premieres at the Venice International Film Festival this fall.

Celebrities’ attendance plays a major role in Venice iconography, just like it does at the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, the cast of Don't Worry, Darling and the purported "spit-gate," in which online viewers questioned whether Harry Styles had spit on his co-star Chris Pine at the movie's premiere, provided viral moments.

It's still uncertain whether any Hollywood celebrities will be able to travel this year. Without going into detail, Barbera noted that although some stars and actresses won't be able to attend, talent from indie films will be able to grace the red carpets and press conferences.

