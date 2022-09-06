Venice Film Festival: Don't Worry Darling's Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde 'distance' amid 4-min standing ovation

It was a "Hawkeye" night for Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival - with all eyes on the rumoured feud between the actresses - as their film Don't Worry Darling opened to a 4-minute standing ovation! (Although, The Hollywood Reporter claims it to be 7 minutes long!) For the unversed, Don't Worry Darling has been riddled with countless scandals, particularly the reported falling out on set between Florence and Olivia...

...and adding fuel to the "feud" fire, keeping their distance throughout Don't Worry Darling's premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022 were Pugh and Wilde; whether it be on the red carpet, which saw Florence Pugh interacting amicably with everyone except Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles or even post Don't Worry Darling's screening, which saw Chris Pine and Gemma Chan sitting in between the trio. According to Variety, when the audience erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for Don't Worry Darling, Florence, teary-eyed, turned away completely from her director and instead faced and danced with co-star Nick Kroll.

Variety further reported that the ovation would have gone longer - the audience clapped particularly during one of the more climatic scenes - if not for Pugh having made her way to the exit about 3 minutes into clapping. This prompted the rest of the cast, with Wilde at the end, to follow suit. Given the cold shoulder treatment between the two throughout Venice Film Festival 2022, it speaks volumes about the speculated heated tension between the talented ladies.

However, during Don't Worry Darling's press conference - which Florence Pugh was noticeably absent from owing to filming requirements for the Dune sequel - Olivia Wilde was asked to "clear the air" about the feud rumours with the Oscar-nominated actress. Besides praising Pugh as "a force," Wilde stated, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute; I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."

Meanwhile, Don't Worry Darling - for which both Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are both receiving rave reviews - releases on September 23.

