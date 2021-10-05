Venom 2: Andy Serkis hints at Venom & Carnage being 'hugely damaged individuals' with 'lots of baggage'

Ahead of the movie’s release in India, Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s director Andy Serkis has shared his take on the kind of storytelling fans can expect from the movie and how the characters, especially the leads, Tom Hardy’s Venom, and Woody Harrelson’s Carnage have ‘lots of baggage’ as central characters.

“In many ways, this kind of film is what I love about storytelling,” Serkis said. The director opened up on how the world in comics, when portrayed via a movie, helps one express “really truthful, heartfelt emotional themes.” He added that the story will contain “humour” and “thrill” along with many details about the two characters of Venom and Carnage. He said, “There’s nothing black and white about Venom at all – there are so many grey areas and that’s true with both the characters of Venom and Eddie Brock and of Cletus Kasady and his symbiote Carnage.”

The Venom 2 director also shared his thoughts on the lead characters, while noting that Brock and Kasady have their own ‘baggage’ to take care of. Calling them “hugely damaged individuals,” Serkis explained how the characters can be investigated in terms of their baggage via the scenes of the movie. Praising screenwriter Kelly Marcel, Serkis hinted at the characters wanting to unite as a “family,” and their main connection lies in connecting through the “very complex underlying psychological issues” in each of their personality.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated to release on October 22 in Maharashtra, and October 14 in the rest of India.

