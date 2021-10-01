Venom 2: Eminem collabs with Skylar Grey, Polo G & Mozzy for an addictively catchy Last One Standing track

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's soundtrack has an amazing track by Eminem titled Last One Standing and it's sure to leave you hooked to it. The recently released song has Eminem collaborating with Skylar Grey, Polo G and Mozzy for an amazing track. This is Eminem's second association with Venom after he first worked on the Kamikaze track for the first film which was released in 2018.

The catchy track perfectly suits the vibe of Venom 2 which is all set to get bigger and better from its previous film. The Tom Hardy starrer gets new addition to its cast as Woody Harrelson will be seen as the deadly serial killer, Cletus Kasady in the upcoming film. The trailers and promos of the upcoming film have promised some deadly action between Kasady and Hardy's Venom and we bet fans are more than excited to watch the same in theatres soon.

Check out the new song here:

There's no denying that for The Last One Standing track, we couldn't have asked for better artists than Skylar Grey, Polo G, Mozzy and Eminem to come together. As reported by NME, Grey stated that working on the Venom 2 track was special give that the singer is a huge fan of Tom Hardy and also loves Venom's antihero character. Grey had also taken to Twitter to share the new song and wrote, "Very proud of this one!"

Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams is all set to release in India on October 14 and October 22 in Maharashtra.

