Venom 2 release date pushed to 2021; Tom Hardy starrer gets a new official title

Tom Hardy starrer Venom 2 has now been given an official title. Moreover, its release date has been further delayed by the production house.

The Coronavirus crisis that has affected the entire world has also resulted in delayed releases of numerous upcoming movies. It has now been recently announced that the release date of the much-awaited movie Venom 2 has now been pushed further to summer 2021. For the unversed, the sequel to Venom was originally scheduled to be released in October 2020. But now, as per the decision of the production house, the movie is slated to be released in June 2021.

Moreover, the superhero movie has also got its title and will be now officially known as Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Noted actor Tom Hardy will be returning to play the titular role as the Spider-Man villain who is known for his notorious activities. On the other hand, Michelle Williams will be reprising her role as his love interest, Anne Weying. Moreover, the character of Carnage will be played by Woody Harrelson. He originally appeared during the post-credit scene of the movie’s prequel.

As per the movie’s plot, Carnage and Venom will be pitted against each other this time and it will be interesting to see who wins the ultimate battle. The interesting part here is that Carnage will also have his own ladylove in the form of Shriek who will be played by Naomie Harris of Moonlight fame. The sequel of Venom will be directed by Andy Serkis. However, the prequel of the movie was directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Are you excited to watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage in the theatres? Do let us know in the comments section.

