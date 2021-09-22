Venom 2 star Tom Hardy teases future crossover between Spider-Man & Venom: It’s in our minds all the time

Tom Hardy and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis seem to be too hopeful about a future crossover between Eddie Brock’s Venom and Peter Parker’s Spider-Man. Interestingly, fans have also noticed Hardy sharing fan made posters about the crossover, and when Comic Book asked about it, Hardy didn’t hesitate to acknowledge it.

If we look into Marvel Comics, these two characters go hand in hand, and while Spider-Man has joined the Avengers many times, there hasn’t ever been any interaction between Venom and Spider-Man, but now fans’ wishes on the union might also come true. When asked about Hardy’s questionable social media activity where he shared and deleted a post regarding Spider-Man, the actor described the picture and added, “That is like little Spidey legs hanging outside the mouth of Venom, isn't it?...That's wish fulfillment, that. What does it look like?” Hardy commented.

Later on, the director-actor duo gave a direct answer on the various speculations of a crossover, assuring fans that it might actually come true. “Of course, it's in our minds all the time,” Hardy told Comic Book, adding that the picture he had shared from his social media account back in April 2020 was ‘specific’ as Spider-Man’s legs were hanging out of Venom’s teeth! The Eddie Brock actor then went ahead to specify that he would want to take a bite out of Spider-Man but not the actor, Tom Holland.

With the design of the movie, which seems to have been inspired by the original Spider-Man trilogy, director Andy Serkis has also been vocal about teasing fans on the possible crossover. As for Hardy, he clearly mentioned that a Venom story cannot be put together “without knowing Spider-Man is in the mix.” Assuring movie-goers once again, the actor emphasizes on Spider-Man being ‘somewhere’ in Venom’s future. “It's always in the back of our minds, you know? 'When do I get to eat the Spider-Man?” Hardy jokingly notes, via Comic Book.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage or Venom 2 will hit theatres in India on October 15. Are you excited about the movie? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Venom 2: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson get new character posters; Makers tease the return of She-Venom