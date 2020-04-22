Venom 2: Tom Hardy to fight it out with Spider Man in the sequel?

Tom Hardy recently hinted Spider-Man's appearance in Venom 2. The actor posted a picture that showed Venom chewing off Spider-Man but deleted the post within a minute.

Tom Hardy starrer Venom 2 recently got its new title Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with its release date being pushed ahead to Summer 2021. But looks like the makers of Venom 2 have another surprise for the fans. Tom Hardy recently teased Spider Man's appearance in the sequel by sharing a picture on Instagram and deleting it within a minute. The Venom star has earlier too been posting pictures that hint a possible crossover between Venom and Spider-Man and has deleted them and his latest post seems like the biggest spoiler ever.

As far as the makers are concerned, there has been no confirmation about Spider-Man's presence in the anti-hero sequel. However, Tom Hardy's post that he deleted in less than a minute suggests something else. The picture showed Venom biting Spider-Man to shreds and it seems like Peter Parker is in trouble. While Tom Hardy plays the titular role in Venom, Tom Holland will be seen stepping into the shoes of Spider-Man in Spider-Man 3. The picture has been deleted by Tom Hardy but screenshots of the same have been circulating online.

Check it out:

Venom 2 by Sony’s Marvel Universe of films, is all set to release in June 2021. As Sony also owns the rights to Spider-Man, there is a possibility for a dangerous face-off between the Venom and the Spider-Man in the anti-hero sequel. Venom 2 was initially scheduled for October 2020 release. However, considering the ongoing situation in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe, the film has been pushed ahead for Summer 2021 release, with a new title, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

