VENOM 2: Tom Hardy GETS his first writer credit after spending months brainstorming

Tom Hardy is the face of the "Venom" franchise, but he's also the lead of the forthcoming sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." According to screenwriter Kelly Marcel, in an interview with Empire magazine, Hardy is receiving his first "story by" credit in his feature movie career after months of discussing the sequel's plot with Marcel. Marcel told Empire that she has had a "collaborative relationship" with Hardy for two decades, but this will be his first official writer credit.

Marcel told Empire, “He doesn’t get a pen and write, we spent months breaking the story together on FaceTime, riffing on ideas, seeing what worked, seeing what didn’t. Then I took everything we spoke about and holed up somewhere for three months quietly, knocking out a script.” She further said, ''It’s not new for him to be this involved. He’s absolutely 100 percent committed to everything that he does. It’s fitting that Hardy’s first writing credit will be for a character he’s deeply connected to, both on and off screen. He’s married to Venom, He loves this character. He’s very involved in what he thinks should happen.”

Woody Harrelson's sociopathic serial murderer Cletus Kasady (Carnage) plays a significant part in the resultant script for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Aside from that, nothing is known about the storyline of the postponed sequel. The release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been postponed many times.

The next chapter in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe was supposed to be released in October of 2020. However, it was delayed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ:Marvel head Kevin Feige on Venom joining MCU: I wouldn’t dismiss anything