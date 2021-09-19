Venom 2: Tom Hardy requests early audiences to not reveal secrets from the end credits scene of the film

Tom Hardy was present at an early screening of his upcoming movie Venom: Let Their Be Carnage, and apparently requested the audience not to spoil the end credits scene after they are done watching it. The actor, 44, made fans ‘promise’ that they wouldn’t be spoiling the end credits scene until and unless the film has been released.

During Sony’s Fans First event in London, Hardy appeared with director Andy Serkis and made fans “promise” that they wouldn’t spoil the end credits scene on social media and wait for others to watch the movie. For the unversed, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated to release in India on October 15 after going through several release date changes due to the pandemic. The early viewers have also urged other fans to stay until the very end because the end credits scene has some important facts that fans shouldn’t miss out on.

According to Comic Book, Hardy interacted with fans before the movie started. Speaking to them, he said, "There is something, possibly, at the end of this movie that you might see that has become something of a tradition in these movies. What you see here, when you leave here, let it stay here...Will you promise me that whatever you see at the end of this movie, during the credits, you will let it stay here and not tweet it?"

Rumours have also surfaced about a Spider-Man crossover, which might happen in the movie. As per Comic Book, the spoiler-free early reactions have stated that the movie is ‘top notch’ and ‘amazing,’ and fans should keep an eye out for the end credits.

ALSO READ: Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Here’s when Tom Hardy’s superhero movie is slated to release in India