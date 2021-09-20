Venom 2: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson get new character posters; Makers tease the return of She-Venom

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated to release on October 15, and the makers have unveiled brand new character posters of the cast which includes Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, or Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek, and Michelle Williams as Anne Weying.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage or popularly known as Venom 2, would be the sequel to 2018’s Venom starring Hardy who is returning as the lead character, Eddie Brock again. An Andy Serkis directorial, Venom 2 also recently debuted a brand new batch of character posters and teased the appearance of the mighty She-Venom. In the official batch, Michelle Williams’ Anne Weying features a silhouette that teases the return of She-Venom.

The tweet that unveiled her character poster started off with a cryptic sentence, which has hinted at her suiting up for the iconic MCU character. “She’s back in black,” the tagline added. The pictures of Hardy and Harrelson show half of their faces covered as Venom and Carnage, while Michelle’s face doesn’t have the She-Venom symbiote in the new posters.

As Venom 2 has an official release date in India, fans wouldn’t need to ponder over the fact of whether they’d get to witness She-Venom on-screen for when the movie releases. In other news, Tom Hardy’s Venom might also make a brief appearance in Tom Holland’s Spider Man: No Way Home, as the movie is slated to release on December 17.

Take a look at the character posters below:

We are Venom. Tom Hardy stars in #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/qUXGeUjmUk — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 20, 2021

The world will see red. Woody Harrelson stars in #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/boiYnmFQ7x — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 20, 2021

Keep your eyes open and your ears closed. Naomie Harris stars in #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/hFkZo4q7zc — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 20, 2021

She’s back in black. Michelle Williams stars in #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/RjyKjI6OKl — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 20, 2021

