Venom 2: Woody Harrelson starring LEAKED footage teases about the villain’s violent fate in the film?

Leaked footage from the sets of the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's Spider-Man spin-off, Venom, has given the fans a close look at the villain of the film played by Woody Harrelson. The movie, which is scheduled to release in October, is currently under production. This is the first time the fans got a proper sneak peek into the storyline and let just say it maintains the dark tone of the first film. Just like in the first film, the upcoming movie will feature Tom Hardy in the titular role as reporter Eddie Brock, whose body is being controlled by an alien symbiote, Venom.

On the other hand, Woody Harrelson will play the role of villain Cletus Kasady, who has also been possessed by another alien called Carnage. The video, that was initially posted on Hardy’s Instagram account and was later deleted, has now gone viral. It the footage, villain Kasady can be seen standing behind a red convertible with police pointing a gun at him. In the clip, the cops orders Kasady to put his hands on his head but start shooting him, before he can even get his hands up in the air, in an attempt to kill him.

Here we see Woody Harrelson filming as Cletus Kasady! It looks like Kasady has been stopped on the street by some cops and they’re shooting him. I Wonder if his hand movements will involve the Symbiote in post production? Either way it looks great! pic.twitter.com/KgMC7j7OyU — Let’s Talk Carnage! (@LetsTalkCarnage) February 17, 2020

However, Harrelson’s character survives all the bullets. He stands tall and never falls to the ground. While it definitely tells a lot about the film and especially Harrelson’s character, the scenes in the video did not come as a surprise for the comic book fans, who are aware of all the powers Carnage possesses. In the comic books, Carnage is capable of surviving bullets and various other attacks and this symbiote is much stronger than venom.

Even though the footage shows the villain in his human form, symbiotes like Venom and Carnage are known to control the human bodies they possess and are powerful enough to protect them from being harmed. While it is not yet clear where this footage will be placed in the film, it certainly does not look like one of the final scenes because in all probability, Carnage survives this trivial attack.

