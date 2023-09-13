Venom 3: Is Tom Hardy returning for USD 1.36 billion franchise? Here's everything you need to know

Sony has recently announced that Venom 3 is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2024, marking a change from the previously reported October 2024 release date. And yes, fans favorite Tom Hardy will return as Eddie Brook in the upcoming Venom 3. The news has excited fans eagerly awaiting the next installment in the Venom series. Here’s everything we know about the sequel.

About Venom 3: Expected release date and more

The highly anticipated sequel, led by Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, has undergone some changes in both its director and cast lineup, indicating Sony's confidence in delivering an impressive follow-up. The film is now scheduled for release on July 12, 2024, moving it forward from the initially projected October date. This shift in the release date has brought joy to fans, especially after star Juno Temple recently shared the October release news, mentioning her excitement about filming very soon.

Venom 3 faces a challenging task as it ventures into summer box office territory for the first time. The previous two installments were both released in early October and performed admirably, grossing $856 million and $502 million worldwide, summing upto $1.3 Billion box office for both the fanchises.

When Venom 3 hits theaters, it will go head-to-head with Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King and Universal's Twisters, which are slated for July 5 and July 19, 2024 releases. This competitive landscape means Venom 3 will be battling for box office earnings during a crowded summer release schedule.

Venom 3 will have a new director

The sequel will also see a change in its creative leadership, with Kelly Marcel taking on the role of director. Marcel previously contributed as a screenwriter for the earlier Venom films. Additionally, Marvel veteran Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to join the cast, adding a fresh dynamic to the movie.

About the plot, in a conversation with Screen Rant, helmer Andy Serkis expressed his thoughts: “I know everyone is desperate for Venom to meet Spider-Man. I know that. But I think there’s real mileage in some of the other supervillains that reside in Ravencroft. There’s such fertile ground to be uncovered there. That would be the sandbox I’d be really interested in playing in. Who’s lurking in there that could break out?”

Despite production delays caused by an ongoing strike, Sony's decision to move up the release date suggests their confidence in delivering an audience-compelling Venom 3 experience. Fans can look forward to another thrilling adventure with the iconic anti-hero when the summer of 2024 arrives.

