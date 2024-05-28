Venom 3 Movie May Introduce THIS Key Character From Spider-Man Universe; Rumors Explored

Although there are a few movies coming out this year that will focus on the villains of Spider-Man, Venom 3 might just be the one to gain all the attention of superhero fanatics.

The industry has been hit by recent rumors suggesting that there would be an introduction of a major character in the upcoming film.

Peter Parker in Venom 3

When you hear the name Peter Parker, you instantly think of Spider-Man. You are not wrong, but it's just that in Venom 3 he won’t possess those absolute powers. Instead, the Peter Parker in the anticipated film will be very young and not a web-slinger.

As per 3C Films, a YouTube channel, the next Venom movie is rumored to have a 10-year-old Peter Parker. According to the channel, the plot of the movie is that Venom becomes aware of Peter gaining the powers and eventually killing both the symbiote and Eddie Brock in the future.

The movie would then show Eddie and Venom chasing the young Peter in an attempt to kill him. However, Eddie gets second thoughts and decides to save Peter Parker.

The film would even have other symbiotes such as Toxin. He will be shown to merge with the character of Detective Peter Mulligan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

While the above plot for the movie hasn't been officially confirmed yet, in the comics, Toxin happens to be the offspring of Carnage.

Moreover, it is also reported that the movie would be officially titled Venom: The Last Dance.

Other rumored details of Venom: The Last Dance

Toxin who might be the main antagonist of the movie, would spawn more symbiotes, as per the rumored plot. One of the symbiotes might even merge with Juno Temple’s Lieutenant Patricia Robertson. These new symbiotes will threaten to destroy the entire San Francisco.

Robertson would also be the new love interest of Eddie, rumors suggest. One of the most iconic things in Venom: The Last Dance would be the formation of a team of vigilantes. The group would be called The Jury.

In the comics, The Jury is a group that hunts all the symbiotes and kills them. Speaking of the movie, the team would be led by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is angered by the death of his son at the hands of Carnage.

The whole plot hasn't been officially confirmed, but the movie is set to hit the screens on October 25, 2024.

Venom: The Last Dance is directed by Kelly Marcel and has been written by Marcel as well as Tom Hardy.

ALSO READ: Will Venom 3's Success Decide The Future Of Sony's Spiderverse After Madame Webb Failure? Find Out