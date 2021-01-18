Venom actor Tom Hardy BREAKS London's lockdown rules? Star reportedly spotted outside a gym with workout gear

It has been reported that Tom Hardy was spotted outside a gym amid the lockdown. An onlooker claimed he was present at the venue to train, despite gyms being shut due to the lockdown.

The UK has gone under a lockdown yet again owing to the new variant of COVID-19 virus spreading through the country. During the lockdown, several amenities including gym have been directed to remain closed. However, it seems like a London gym has its door opened for Tom Hardy. According to The Sun, emerged out of a closed martial arts school with his workout gear packed in a Jiu-Jitsu bag. An onlooker claimed the Venom actor has been training at the venue on Friday afternoon.

The unnamed source informed the outlet that he was present at the venue with full workout gear and sported a hat. "He definitely looked like he had been training there," the onlooker claimed. The actor reportedly made his way to his car, unloaded his things and sprayed himself with a can of what appeared to be Deep Heat. "You see him quite a lot around here, and it is well-known that he is a regular at the gym," the onlooker added. It is to note that the gym is the same venue where Hardy was seen working out before he brought the Venom to life on the big screen in 2018.

The UK publication reported that the actor, speaking from his home intercom, said that the gym was being refurbished. When he was asked about his visit, Hardy refused to comment. Later, his spokesperson assured that his visit was “one hundred per cent work-related”.

The news of Hardy comes days after Jonas was reported to have visited a salon during the lockdown. Here's how her team reacted to the claims: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ team REACTS to claims that she broke lockdown rules in the UK

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×