Venom: Let There Be Carnage avoids clash with F9, gets pushed to a September release

Venom sequel starring Tom Hardy will now release on September 17, 2021 instead of its original June date.

The sequel to Tom Hardy's Venom, titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage was earlier slated for a June release. According to the latest reports, the film has now been pushed back by three months and will now release in September 2021. The Sony release, had it released in June, would have clashed with another biggie, F9. The ninth film in the Fast and Furious franchise has booked the June 25 release slot for quite a while now.

Thus avoiding a box office clash, the Venom sequel will now release on September 17, via People. Although another sequel that will release on the same day as the Tom Hardy starrer will be Universal/Dreamworks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business. As reported by Deadline, the Venom sequel will have 3D, Imax and premium large format screens.

Although due to the COVID-19 situation, theatres still remain shut across US except a few in New York and Los Angeles which are open to limited capacity. By September, ahead of Venom sequel's release, the situation may be better with a minimum of 50 percent capacity approved at least.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been directed by Andy Serkis and will see Tom Hardy reprise his role as Eddie Brock. Over the past year, there have been numerous speculations about the film's storyline, including the big question if Venom will fight Spider-Man in the film. Well, just like other Marvel movies, we will have to wait till hits theatres to find out that answer.

