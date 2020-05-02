Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Fan trailer teases Spider Man symbiote suit; Features Venom & Carnage in action

A fan trailer of Tom Hardy starrer Venom: Let There Be Carnage features Spider-Man black symbiote suit. Check it out.

Ever since it was announced that Sony is working on the sequel of Tom Hardy starrer 2018 Sci-fi action film Venom, the Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. In addition to Tom reprising his role from the first film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will feature Woody Harrelson as serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes villainous symbiote Carnage. While the fans have been waiting to see Venom and Carnage locking horns, they will have to wait a little longer to catch the official trailer. However, fortunately, a stunning fan trailer is currently keeping the fans busy.

The trailer, created by Billy Crammer, is everything the Marvel fans could ask for in the upcoming film. The clip obviously features Venom going toe-to-toe with Carnage, but that’s not all. In addition to Tom and Woody, the two-minute-long trailer also features Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The awesome home-made trailer also teases the black Spider-Man symbiote suit, that the fans have been hoping to see in the sequel. It seems like the trailer was inspired by symbiote Spidey comics of the 1990s.

Check out the fan trailer here:

The clip is a compilation of various footage from the previous Spider-Man films, both Homecoming and Far From Home, and Venom. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in delayed releases of numerous upcoming movies, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film has been pushed further to June 2021. It was initially scheduled to hit movie theatres in October 2020. While the release date delayed, it seems like the fans will not get to see the official trailer for a few more months.

