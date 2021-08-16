Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Here’s when Tom Hardy’s superhero movie is slated to release in India

Andy Serkis' directorial Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally has a release date for Indian fans. Due to various reasons, the superhero movie had been previously subjected to delays in its release, the foremost reason being the pandemic. However, Tom Hardy aka Eddie Brock is finally set to return as the anti-hero on October 15.

Fans have been especially satisfied with finally getting a release date for the movie. Much like the first Venom movie, the second one is also expected to be a hit among the youth and set remarkable blockbuster records. Previously, the sequel was supposed to release on October 2, 2020, which got delayed to June 25, 2021. However, later it was decided that the movie will be released on September 17, 2021. Owing to the pandemic, and various other reasons, the Tom Hardy movie has finally been confirmed for an October 15 release.

The cast of the sequel includes Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan, Naomie Harris as Shriek, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis and William W. Barbour as Sedan Driver. Sean Delaney has also been confirmed for an unknown role in the sequel.

Previously, Serkis had confirmed a little about the plot. The plot will revolve around Eddie Brock dealing with his alter-ego. However, according to the official trailer for the movie, Harrelson’s transformation into the villain Carnage will also be shown in detail. Watch the final trailer for the movie below:

