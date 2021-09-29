Venom: Let There Be Carnage release gets preponed in India; To open in Maharashtra theatres on THIS date

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is all set to release in India around the festive time of Dussehra. While the Tom Hardy starrer was earlier slated for an October 15 release, it will now release a day prior on October 14 in India. As Maharashtra theatres open on October 22, the film will release on the same date as theatres resume business in state.

The film is a sequel to Hardy's 2018 film Venom and this time it promises to get bigger and better with the addition of Woody Harrelson's deadly Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who will transform into Carnage in the upcoming film. The trailers have promised an epic showdown between Venom and Carnage and we bet fans can't wait to experience it in theatres soon.

With the pandemic putting a halt on the movie-going experience, fans in Maharashtra will be thrilled as theatres open on October 22 with a major release like Tom Hardy's Venom 2 to watch on the big screens. As for other states, the film will turn out to be the big Dussehra release.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will also have Michelle Williams reprise her role from the first film whereas among new additions is also actress Naomie Harris whose glimpse as Shriek was seen in the trailer. This film will also happen to be doubly special for Hardy as the actor not only returns to his superhero role but also receives his first writing credit for a major project with this film.

