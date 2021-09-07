Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy’s superhero movie moves up release date to first weekend of October

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has a brand new release date. However, there is good news this time since it is being pushed ahead. According to Deadline, the decision was made in response to the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in cinemas. The Sony/Marvel picture was supposed to be released on October 15 in both the UK and the US, but it has now been moved ahead to October 1. It's worth noting that this hasn't yet been confirmed for the UK release date, just the US.

Tom Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock, a journalist with a chocolate-loving extraterrestrial alter-ego, in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, also starring Michelle Williams as Eddie's ex-girlfriend Anne Weying. Woody Harrelson plays Cletus Kasady, the same character he portrayed in the Venom (2018) post-credits sequence — you may have spotted The Wig. However, Naomie Harris, a former James Bond actress, joins the cast as the obnoxious villain Shriek. Shriek's narrative is yet to be revealed, but based on her original plot in the comic books, we may be seeing her and boyfriend Cletus Kasady/Carnage embark on a killing rampage together.

Interestingly, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was supposed to be out in 2020. It was originally scheduled to be released on September 24 before being pushed back to October 15. It was also reported that the film will be postponed until 2022.

Meanwhile, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is directed by Andy Serkis. The first picture, "Venom," was a surprise box office hit in 2018, grossing USD 855 million worldwide.

