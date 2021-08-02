Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson get down and dirty in a monstrous face off

A new trailer of Venom: Let There Be Carnage recently dropped and it promises to be a crazy ride as Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson face-off in an exciting CGI smackdown. The Andy Serkis directorial in its freshly dropped trailer looks deliciously entertaining and action-packed. With this film, Hardy also gets his first “story by” credit in his career. The new trailer focuses on Harrelson's villain Cletus Kasady who becomes host for symbiote Carnage. While the release date of the film is yet to be confirmed, the trailer does a fine job of increasing fans' excitement.

The trailer first introduces us to Woody's Cletus in a maximum-security prison where he is serving a sentence for his crimes as a serial killer. Although, all hell breaks loose after Tom's Eddie comes in contact with him and after Cletus takes a bite out of Venom’s host and he becomes a symbiote host for a deadlier version, Carnage.

Check out the trailer of Venom 2 here:

The film sees the return of Michelle Williams who was also a part of the first film. In the trailer, we also get a glimpse of Naomie Harris as Shriek. It was earlier promised by the makers that Venom 2 was going to take things to another level and after watching this new trailer, it sure looks like the film may turn out to be a bigger success than the first one.

While the trailer does not show a release date for the film, it was initially announced that the film would release on September 24, 2021.

