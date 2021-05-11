Venom Let There Be Carnage trailer: Tom Hardy’s Venom gears up to face Woody Harrelson in the parallel MCU

Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson starrer Venom Let There Be Carnage official trailer leaves very little storyline to the imagination.

Venom was released in 2018 and grosses over $800 million on the global box office making it one of the biggest hit of Tom Hardy’s career. Venom first made its appearance in the MCU in Spider-Man 3 and later Tom Hardy became an integral part of the origin story. Venom raked in the moolah on the box office as well as tremendous positive reviews for Tom Hardy’s lesser-known comic timing and goofiness. After a long wait for the fans, Venom’s sequel titled Let There Be Carnage’s trailer has been unveiled and it packs a punch with a dose of laughter justifying the film’s overall tonality.

As the trailer begins, Tom Hardy and Venom have learned to co-exist in the same body though seemingly Venom is the one calling the shots. As Tom’s character merely exists in his world cooking, cleaning, and roaming supermarkets, a villain is taking birth through some kind of artificial emancipation. Woody Harrelson sits down to get experimented at in the lab like a nice comic book villain and names a warning for not Venom but Eddie Brock. Woody emerges out of a seemingly haywire experiment as a being powerful enough to battle Venom hence the carnage begins.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michele Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson, who will be playing one of the most feared villains in the Marvel universe- Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. Fans in India have been waiting with bated breath for the teaser to drop and the film takes ahead the story of Eddie Brock aka Venom taking on Carnage. The film will release theatrically on 24 September, 2021.

