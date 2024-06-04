Venom: The Last Dance: Key Takeaways And Easter Eggs From First Trailer

Venom, along with his human host, Eddie, is back in the latest trailer of Venom: The Last Dance, and together they seem to be on one serious adventure. A lot is happening in the third and supposedly last installment in the Venom-verse.

The movie is being directed by Kelly Marcel. Venom’s last adventure is written by Marvel and Tom Hardy. While we have been looking out for Spider-Man in the same universe where Eddie exists, this new trailer teases a huge connection.

Without further delay, let’s begin with all the takeaways from the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance.

Are we still in MCU 616?

Well, the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home shows that even Eddie and Venom were dragged into 616 after the spell. However, since Eddie didn't make a move and spent his time drinking at a beach shack, he was never seen during the massive universe-collapsing fight sequence.

But in the recently launched trailer, we see the same bartender from Spider-Man: No Way Home, who is none other than Cristo Fernández. He seems to be being interrogated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who seems to be on a hunt for symbiotes.

Venom Horse

Enough with the human hosts; this time we will see Venom bonding with a horse. This is not the first time the symbiote has bonded with an animal, as previously we have seen him get into the body of a dog.

Will we see Grendel?

For those who are unversed, Grendel is one of the many dragons that have bonded with symbiotes in the Marvel comics. The latest footage shows a strange and new creature that is also a host of some other symbiote than venom, and it might be Grendel.

Grendel also happens to be the first point of contact for the Sym-Soldiers, through which they got access to symbiotes. Sym-Soldiers in this movie might be led by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Mrs. Chen

It looks like the new film won't just take place in San Francisco, California but will be chasing through different parts of the country and more. Mrs. Chen who is a long-time friend of Eddie and Venom, is re-introduced. Here, she can be seen having a great time at a casino. Not only that but she is even seen dancing with Venom.

Who are the new soldiers?

Maybe they are The Jury, a group of vigilantes on the hunt for Venom and other symbiotes. Or maybe they are the Sym-Soldiers, who in the comics happen to be a super-soldier group created by S.H.I.E.L.D.

Eddie is on a run

Throughout the trailer, all we see is Eddie not being at his home in San Francisco but running and hiding from someone. Or some group? First, we see him in Mexico, then Las Vegas, and only the movie would show all the places Tom Hardy’s character would visit this time.

Venom can be hurt

We know the symbiotes have only two weaknesses: fire and high-frequency sound. However, it can be seen that our beloved symbiote is being hurt by some new kind of weapon built by the new team of soldiers.

Would it release some sonic power as a shock for Venom, or is it something that includes fire tasers? For that, we will have to wait for the movie.

Venom: The Last Dance is set to hit theaters on October 25, 2024.

