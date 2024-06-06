Venom: The Last Dance May Have Connections To Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man; Find Out Why

The Venom franchise is yet to see a Spider-Man in the universe but it will likely be Andrew Garfield! Although the Spider-Man franchise has an iconic gallery of supervillains, the Wall Crawler is yet to enter Sony's non-MCU Spider-Man universe. Does that leave space for possibilities?

Would Andrew Garfield make an appearance in the Venom franchise?

Considering that the Spider-Man and Venom franchises fall under Sony, the chances of the two emerging seem likely. The network recently teased the origin of Peter Parker towards the end of Madam Web, which opened the first portal to the two universes uniting.

Moreover, the Venom: The Last Dance trailer teased the credit scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film ends with Peter sending the villains to their worlds, which might include Rhys Ifans, who played Curt Connors, the scientist who becomes the mutated Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man.

The upcoming Venom movie's trailer gave a glimpse of Ifans, which could mean that a healed Curt Connors is back to living a normal life. So, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will definitely not appear in Venom, as the mutant was pulled out of his universe.

As for Tobey Maguire's version, he already fought a different version of the supervillain in his films. So the possibility of Tom Hardy’s version of the macky villain meeting him seems unlikely. With other possibilities chucked off, it seems Andrew Garfield’s universe combined with the Venom universe is the most accurate bet.

What’s Venom all about?

The Sony Entertainment trilogy focuses on the life of one of the most complex anti-heroes from the Marvel Universe. When journalist Eddie Brock merges with a symbiotic alien with dangerous abilities, Venom comes into existence.

The franchise is currently gearing up for its third and final movie, which will bring back Hardy as the titular antihero. The film’s description according to IMDB reads, “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.”

Venom: The Last Dance will hit the theatres on October 24, 2024. Check out the trailer here!