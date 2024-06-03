Venom The Last Dance Trailer: Tom Hardy Returns As Eddie Brock For Final Showdown

Tom Hardy is back for a final showdown! The last installment of the Venom movie franchise sees the actor return as Marvel's complex antihero, Venom, aka Eddie Brock. The trailer of Venom: The Last Dance is out and it promises a thrilling blend of drama, action, and comedy.

After playing the character for the last six years, Hardy is set to say goodbye to his iconic role with an action-packed trilogy ending. The trailer showed a limping Brock struggling to hide his “dark side” from the world.

He was seemingly surrounded by goons who threatened to harm him. But the terror spread once he unleashed his sentient alien symbiote arms to feed off humans. Although the film’s plot details are kept under wraps, the trailer looks promising!

The final film of the trilogy will focus on the conflicting dynamic between Venom and Eddie as both are hunted by their worlds. The chaos will lead the duo to a decision that will mark their “final dance.”

The film stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. It is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker.

Hardy’s hands-on approach to the Venom franchise

The Mad Max Fury Road actor keeps the Venom franchise close to his heart and approaches the films intimately. The Last Dance follows Venom (2018) became a box-office sensation with a $506.8 million collection.

The film’s overperformance was a happy accident, considering its release amid the pandemic challenges and the low market for superhero films. The Sony network production had roped in several superhero projects linked through Spider-man characters like Madam Web and Morbius. However, none of the films performed as well as Hardy’s Venom, which makes this franchise a huge deal for the network.

Venom: The Last Dance will hit the theatres on October 24, 2024.