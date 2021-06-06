Vera Farmiga gets real about filming The Conjuring; Says learnt how to push away fear from Lorraine Warren

The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga recently opened up about filming the horror movie and gave insight into how it made her stronger. Scroll down to see what she said.

Vera Farmiga recently opened up about her upcoming and much-anticipated horror film The Conjuring. In a chat with People magazine, the actress gave fans insight into the horror franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It which is available to watch now on HBO Max. Talking about the filming, Vera opened up about filming and shared that shooting in the dark world setting of horror films made her stronger. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t affect me, the first two films. But I think I’ve toughened up,” she shared. “I had to do a lot of really weirdo research for this project. I’ve gone down some dingy holes.”

The actress, who essays the role inspired by ghost catcher Lorraine Warren, revealed that she received some valuable advice from the real Lorraine Warren during her role. “One of the first things Lorraine said to me is that, from her perspective and her knowledge of the diabolical, all of that negative stuff feeds on fear. That is probably something I’ve learned to push away year after year,” she laughed. “And that’s really, honestly, the trick — how does one do that? I don’t necessarily have a recipe for that, other than knowing the knowledge of that.”

In the Conjuring franchise, Patrick and Vera were last seen in their popular roles as the Warren couple in 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home. Joining the duo for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It are also stars, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard. In the horror franchise, The Devil Made Me Do is the third sequel to the original The Conjuring film and the seventh instalment in the overall Conjuring Universe which includes The Nun and Annabelle film.

