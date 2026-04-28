Verity First Look: Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett and Dakota Johnson Embody Colleen Hoover’s Mysterious Characters

Colleen Hoover is looking for another shot at theatrical fame. The well-known American author is turning one of her latest books, Verity, into a film and hoping that its fate is nowhere near what happened to It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Moreover, she has enlisted the help of some trustworthy actors to do so, including A-listers Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson. The newly released teaser trailer, as well as first look photos of the cast, with the two actresses plus Josh Hartnett, who plays the male lead, have been revealed.

Verity Official Teaser OUT

The teaser trailer showcases Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, a writer who enters the home of the Crawfords. As she falls for Jeremy, who contacts her to finish his wife’s popular book series and gets into an adulterous relationship with him, she discovers that the bestselling author she knew Verity to be is far more than what meets the eye. With a manuscript threatening the revelation of a past that has long been buried deep into the shadows, and more secrets of her employers’ lives, including the deaths of their children, are being revealed.

Check out the teaser below:

The first look images showcase Anne Hathaway in the character of Verity Crawford, the popular author at a party, dressed to the nines and chatting away with her husband, Jeremy Crawford. It proceeds to reveal Dakota Johnson in the role of Lowen Ashleigh, the jobless writer hoping for someone to hire her, checking out a book by Verity, called Hospitality. Lastly, the images reveal a crucial scene where Lowen discovers the manuscript that changes her life and puts her in a dilemma of whether or not what she’s reading is real.

Here are the images:

Verity hits the theaters on October 2, 2026.

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