Verity Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett in thriller

Verity, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett in the lead roles, was released in theaters on October 2, 2026. Directed by Michael Showalter, here’s what the netizens have to say about the psychological romantic thriller.

Verity Twitter Review

A Twitter user wrote, "I went into Verity expecting a dark psychological thriller, and while it doesn't completely live up to that promise, I found enough in it to keep me invested. The film takes its time getting started and moves quite slowly, but as Lowen gets deeper into Verity's manuscripts, the mystery gradually becomes more intriguing. You start forming your own theories about what really happened, and that made the latter half considerably more engaging for me."

Another user commented, "Verity: This show was more packed then Digger. Mostly up-town females with a lil bit of aunties. Anne Hathaway is creepy as hell, Dakota does what she does best, most of which is censored tho. Verity demands focus, narrative is slightly layered."

A third user wrote, "As a movie, it works. But as an adaptation? Disastrous Nothing like the novel. Not even remotely close. Adaptation is understandable, but WHY eliminate the very scenes that gave the novel its adrenaline rush?"

Check out reactions below:

About Verity



Directed by Michael Showalter, Verity follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Johnson, who arrives at the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for renowned author Verity Crawford, portrayed by Hathaway. After discovering disturbing autobiographical notes, Lowen becomes caught between unsettling revelations surrounding Verity’s husband Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett.

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ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson on Bonding with Verity Costar Anne Hathaway Over Hot Dogs, Says 'She Brought Cart to Set'