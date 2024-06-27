‘Very Aware Of The Craze’: Jon Heder Reveals How His Kids Feel About Napoleon Dynamite's Popularity

Napoleon Dynamite, a comedy film, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Star Jon Heder has been thinking back on the movie's lasting impact. It's interesting to note that Heder's kids adore the film.

The 46-year-old actor, who played the lead role in the acclaimed 2004 movie, disclosed in a recent interview that his kids like the oddball comedy. As he put it to E! News, "They're very aware of the craze." Heder said his daughter, who is seven years old, particularly likes it. "She often asks, 'Oh, can we watch some movie clips?'"

Heder celebrates the 20th anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite

Heder discussed the enduring appeal of Napoleon Dynamite, highlighting its ability to captivate audiences, both long-time fans and newcomers alike. Heder mentioned how much his ten-year-old son enjoys the reactions the film elicits from its audience.

Heder explained that his son understands the concept of fame associated with the film, but he is unsure whether he fully comprehends its significance. Regardless, his son enjoys informing others about his father's identity.

Heder revealed in a recent interview that fans still enthusiastically recite their favorite lines to him whenever they see him 20 years after the film's premiere. He mentioned that the tot's line is the one that gets yelled at the most.

In honor of the movie's 20th anniversary, Heder planned a little get-together. For a commercial, he also flawlessly embodied one of the most iconic scenes from the movie, showcasing his favorite product.

The short film, produced in collaboration with Ore-Ida and Searchlight Pictures, features Heder donning Napoleon's curly hair and aviator glasses. He promotes the company's tater tots as well as a limited-edition pair of "tot-protecting pants" inspired by his movie outfit.

Heder told E! News that the decision was made because "it just seemed kind of obvious." Napoleon will only sell toys or chapstick. "Gimme some of your tots!" is a movie line. Heder's persona replies, "Go get your own."

Heder Reunites with Napoleon Dynamite Co-Stars

Heder reunited with his former co-stars Efren Ramirez and John Gries in February to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary. The celebration included an audience Q&A session and a screening of the movie in Orlando, Florida. Heder was asked where he believed all of the characters would be today by a member of the audience during the event.

He stated that he believed the majority of the characters' prospects weren't good. Additionally, he hinted that while Trisha may have been a one-night stand, Napoleon was probably providing child support to two different mothers of two different children.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, he talked about how the film changed since its original release and shared his opinion that it's the perfect family movie.

Heder mentioned that the film's appeal stems from its lack of explicit or profane language. He also mentioned that many families they've met regard it as the only film that everyone in the family can watch together.

He clarified that the only thing holding their family together is the movie. "My father and grandfather, who don't like movies at all, will sit down with us and laugh at this movie," he said in an interview with PEOPLE.

