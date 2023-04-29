'Very Cute Couple': Martha Stewart gushes over Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders

Martha Stewart is most likely a fan of Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders as she has only good things to say about the generation actress. Chase and Pete celebrated Easter at Martha’s house. In an interview with ET, Stewart gushed about the young actress, saying she is “Lovely!"

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders visit Martha

Martha Stewart walked the carpet at the grand reopening of Tiffany and Co.'s flagship store in New York City on Thursday. In an interview with ET, she spoke about Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders’ visit to her residence. She revealed that the couple celebrated Easter with her, "He was just visiting at my house with his new girlfriend." When Martha was asked about how she felt about Chase, she replied, "[She's] lovely! Lovely." Martha also spoke about Pete’s new series Bupkis and said she "can't wait to see it."

The fans were pleasantly surprised when Martha posted a picture with the couple on Instagram. The accompanying caption read, "They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple !!!!"

Pete Davidson talks about Chase Siu Wonders

Pete Davidson walked the red carpet for the premiere of his new series Bupkis where he praised his co-star and girlfriend, Chase Siu Wonders. The show is a fictionalized version of Davidson’s life. In an interview with ET, Pete spoke about Chase, saying, "I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress. She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going, so...I had a blast." The couple posed separately at the premiere of their series, which had fans questioning if there was trouble in paradise. However, a source revealed that everything was okay between the couple and said, “She was googly-eyed at him.”

Pete and Chase were first linked together back in December when they were seen at a New York Rangers game. Pete reportedly met Chase’s family in April 2023 when they attended Daytona 500 together. They’ve worked together in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies previously, where they played onscreen girlfriend and boyfriend.

