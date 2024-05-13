'Very Emotional Season': Jacob Anderson Opens Up On Interview With The Vampire 2

Fans of Interview with the Vampire may expect an intense emotional roller coaster. Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, the stars of the AMC series, recently talked about what fans may anticipate from the second season of the gothic horror series.

Anderson, 33, who plays the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac, the 145-year-old vampire featured in the series' interview conducted by Daniel Molloy played by Eric Bogosian, advises fans to get ready for an unforgettable second season.

Jacob Anderson reveals the emotional depths of Interview with the Vampire Season 2

While season 1 had its share of heartbreaking moments, Anderson says that season 2 goes even further into his character's mind. He calls it very, very emotional. He clarifies that Louis is affected by an intellectual current that shapes how he speaks. This served as a covering for his disengagement in season 1, but in season 2, it comes apart to show the true feelings that are hidden beneath.



The Game of Thrones actor acknowledges that there will be some dangerous scenes that may cause viewers to start screaming at the television. He does think, though, that amid the screaming, supporters will also feel a great feeling of satisfaction, catharsis, and a wide range of emotions.



He anticipates that viewers will be surprised by some of the things they hear during the show, suggesting that there will be moments that catch them off guard.

From Novel to Screen: Adapting Anne Rice's legacy for modern audiences

In the series, Anderson's character approaches seasoned reporter Daniel Molloy about doing a follow-up interview from 1973 that was never published. During this interview, he reminisces about his life in 1910s New Orleans. He recounts a time when he was romantically involved and later transformed into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt, played by Reid.



Delainey Hayles portrays Claudia, a dying teenager, who Louis and Lestat come across while Louis transforms into a vampire.. Lestat decides to turn Claudia into a vampire. Throughout the series, Louis and Lestat raise her as their daughter.



The series is adapted from Anne Rice's 1976 novel, also titled Interview with the Vampire. This isn't the first time the horror novel has been brought to the screen. In 1994, Neil Jordan adapted the story into a movie starring Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis.



Unlike the series, the film depicts Louis's transformation into a vampire starting in 1791 instead of 1910. The movie also featured Kirsten Dunst as Claudia, Christian Slater as Daniel, and Antonio Banderas and Stephen Rea in supporting roles.



Executive producer Mark Johnson, who has produced episodes of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, emphasized the importance of maintaining the author's legacy in modern storytelling prior to the series' 2022 premiere. Johnson stated that there is a great deal of pressure and responsibility that goes into creating this series. He emphasized the significance of Anne Rice's creation and the strong connection that fans have with her work, stressing the need to proceed extremely cautiously while making the book-to-television adaptation. While making sure the plot and characters are relatable to a modern audience, the team hopes to avoid disappointing Rice's avid supporters.



The first episode of Interview with the Vampire season 2 premieres Sunday, May 12 on AMC and AMC+.

