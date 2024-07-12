“Very Into It”: Christina Hall Says Son Brayden Loves Looking At Real Estate Listings

Christina Hall, the well-known HGTV star, provided insights on parenting her son Brayden in an interview with People. Co-parenting with her former partner Tarek El Moussa, she shared her thoughts on motherhood ahead of her upcoming season on the Coast.

Christina shares three children with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa: Hudson, Taylor, and Braydon. When asked about her children's potential interests in real estate or interior design, Hall reported, "Brayden has shown a growing fascination with both fields."

She stated that before going to bed, the 8-year-old likes to browse realtor.com's real estate listings. He enjoys watching and assessing various homes in addition to creating videos. She said that when her now 13-year-old daughter, Taylor, was his age, she was just like him.

Taylor's changing interests and family update

The television personality went on to say that Brayden has begun to criticize houses and their costs. It made her laugh when he once said, "Mom, that's way overpriced."

Hall told People that Taylor was more interested in real estate before becoming a teenager. She stated that Taylor is now more into her friends and enjoying the summer, preferring activities such as going to the beach.

Parenting Taylor: A growing adventure

Hall said that she recognizes and respects her teenage daughter’s current interests. She did, however, believe that if Taylor turned to buying real estate in the future, her interest would most likely return.

Hall shared that raising a teenager has been an adventure as she looked back on her experiences as an older parent. She said she loved spending time with her daughter and that Taylor has matured a lot between the ages of 12 and 13.

Finally, she revealed that she has gotten closer to her daughter and that their conversations are amazing, making her a genuinely proud mother.

