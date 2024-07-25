‘Very Much A Single Mother’: Iggy Azalea Reveals She's The Sole Parent To 4-Year-Old Son Onyx

Iggy Azalea recently talked about her parenting journey, revealing that she is the sole caregiver for her 4-year-old son, Onyx. During an interview on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's On Me podcast, Azalea discussed what it's like to be a single mother and how committed she is to her son's well-being as per PEOPLE.

Iggy Azalea speaks out about single parenting

On the podcast, Azalea clarified her role as a parent, saying, "I'm very much a single mother. I'm very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that's just the reality of it. It's one, it's 24/7." The rapper shared that she loves parenting Onyx full-time.

Azalea also talked about how becoming a mother has influenced her career decisions and priorities. "I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere. I want to take my son to school. I want him to have memories with me and give him that time," she explained. This shift in focus states Azalea's desire to be more involved in her son's life and make lasting memories together.

The rapper explained how her own upbringing influenced her parenting style. She credited her mother for instilling confidence in her and shaping her self-belief.

She attributed her success in large part to her mother, who spent so much time with her and pumped her up, making her believe she was a superwoman genius, dancer extraordinaire, painter extraordinaire, chef, or whatever it was and it's important to her that, even though her son is only four years old, she knows she's there to instill confidence in him and guide him.

Advertisement

Iggy Azalea balances touring and parenting

Azalea shared her touring experiences while parenting Onyx. "I toured two years with my son on a bus and it was time for that to end," she said. This statement shows how difficult is to balance a demanding career and raising a young child.

Azalea gave Onyx a glimpse into her life on Instagram in April. She shared a series of photos from her son's Bluey-themed pool party, capturing their special moments together. The photos showed Azalea and Onyx enjoying the outdoors, with Onyx dressed in Bluey swimming trunks and goggles.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s Been Past It’: Drake’s Producer Gordo Reveals Rapper’s Emotions Following Feud With Kendrick Lamar