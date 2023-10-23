‘Very short for a very long time': When Ryan Gosling got candid about his NBA dreams growing up

At a certain point in life, everyone reveals what they really want to become ever since their childhood until life comes with their options. Similar was the case with Ryan Gosling , as the actor once revealed that he believed that he would be in the NBA just like every other kid growing up in the '90s. However, as the Barbie actor himself claimed that he had no talent in a conversation, we wonder what would have been the scene if he had been jumping on the basketball courts instead of acting in Hollywood movies.

Ryan Gosling wanted to get into the NBA in his childhood

Being one of the most talented actors in all of Hollywood, the actor has been part of various blockbuster hit movies. Many would think that Ryan always wanted to be an actor but that was not really the case as once he revealed in a conversation what were his initial plans while growing up. When asked whether has he played Basketball on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Ryan Gosling replied saying that he was sure that he would get into the NBA. “Well, you know, like any kid growing up in the '90s, I thought I was going to be in the NBA. I was sure of it,” said the La La Land actor.

Ryan talked about the NBA Finals and shared how he had no talent in his childhood but had full confidence that he would make it. “I was very short for a very long time, and I had no talent. So it didn't matter,” he added. The Academy Award-nominated actor seemed to grow nostalgic while speaking about basketball but unfortunately, he was too short for a long time.

The La La Land actor wanted to watch Stephen Curry and LeBron James in the NBA Finals

In the same conversation, Ryan Gosling revealed how he was denied the opportunity to watch LeBron James and Stephen Curry battle it out on the court. However, he could not watch the show because his kids prevented the telecast at his home. When asked whether he was following the games or not, the Barbie actor said, “Well, I knew I was gonna be on the show so I was excited to watch the games. But, I have a 2-year-old and a 3-and-a-half-year-old so, let’s be honest, I’m not watching anything that doesn’t have a talking tiger in it.” The match took place in 2018 when the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors.

