'Very, very enriching in my life': Salma Hayek gushes about her friendship with Angelina Jolie as 'mothers' and 'artists'

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie have been friends for a very long time. The two have been co-stars in the past, the most recent example being MCU's Eternals. Hayek who's currently attending the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, opened up about many facets of her life, especially her unbreakable bond with Jolie. The two have been friends for years, and Salma revealed that her connection to the actress contributes to her life. Here's what she said.

Salma Hayek on her friendship with Angelina Jolie

For many fans around the world, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie's friendship has been a constant reminder that a true platonic connection can last for years upon years if nurtured properly. And it's just not their followers who treasure this bond. Hayek in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, opened up about her feelings on her long friendship with the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress. When enquired about what the duo's connection meant for the 57-year-old, she said, "Everything."

The Frida actress admitted that Angelina's friendship adds value to her experiences, saying "She's been very, very enriching in my life, in so many ways, as mothers, you know. Most of all, as artists." the actress admits it was not by choice, but rather by chance that the two grew closer, she added, "It was not the plan, it's just a friendship that keeps growing, and it stays consistent. And it's just natural and it's something that flows."

ALSO READ: ‘So profoundly grateful': Salma Hayek drops photos in red bikini as she celebrates her 57th birthday

Angelina Jolie is in the middle of a custody battle with Brad Pitt

As per an insider who talked to The Heat Magazine recently, the 48-year-old has been planning to move away from Brad Pitt and relocate to New York. The alleged move will probably cause a big hindrance for the Once Upon a Time star, as it'll make it difficult for him to visit his three children, who are still primarily under the care of Angelina, because of them being minors. Namely, the three kids are, Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh.

Meanwhile, it should be kept in mind that nothing has been set in stone yet, and this information is alleged.

ALSO READ: Salma Hayek posts steamy picture in blue swismsuit; says 'Margaritas taste better in Mexico ' CHECKOUT