Veteran comic artist Juan Gimenez dies after suffering from Coronavirus

Comic artist Juan Gimenez dies from Coronavirus at the age of 76.

Argentine comic book artist, Juan Gimenez passed away at the age of 76 after suffering from COVID-19. The veteran comic artist known for contributing to the Heavy Metal animated movie released in the '80s is believed to have developed complications after contracting Coronavirus. The Coronavirus pandemic has been taking many people into its clutches all over the world. Before Juan Gimenez's demise, Coronavirus resulted in the death of many renowned personalities like Manu Dibango, Mark Blum, Floyd Cardoz, Joe Diffie, Andrew Jack.

Juan Gimenez was also recognised for his work in The Metabarons, written by filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky. He worked on notable European comics magazines like Metal Hurlant and L'Eternauta. He earned acclaim for a number of science-fiction short stories published under the title of Time Paradox. Juan Gimenez also worked with writer Ricardo Barreiro on The City. He also tried his hand at Le Quatrième Pouvoir.

Even though the veteran comic artist did not garner recognition in the United States, his contribution was much acknowledged in Europe. Ron Marz, Cully Hamner, Joyce Chin, and many other professionals have been appreciating his work on social media.

Coronavirus has caused menace across the globe. After breaking out in China's Wuhan city, the virus has taken over several other countries including Spain, Italy, Germany, U.S.A, India and more. There are over 1,039,158 Coronavirus positive cases reported worldwide, the death toll rising up to 55,163.

