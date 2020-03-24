Veteran saxophone legend Manu Dibango dies due to Coronavirus at the age of 86

Music stalwart Manu Dibango passed away today morning at a hospital in Paris owing to COVID-19. His funeral service is to be held privately with a tribute in his memory to be followed later in the future.

Manu Dibango, aged 86, passed away this morning due to Coronavirus. The veteran saxophone legend known for his expertise in jazz, funk and traditional west African styles of music, succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday morning and passed away at a hospital in Paris. The 86-year-old music stalwart was recognised worldwide for his contemporary style, fusing jazz and funk music with traditional sounds belonging to the African country, Cameroon.

A message on his official Facebook page confirmed the news of his demise stating COVID-19 as the reason for the same. "It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19," the message read. Manu Dibango is one of the first global stars to have died as a result of COVID-19. "His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible." as per the official message on his Facebook page.

The message also stated if anyone wishes to extend their condolences for the late Afro-jazz star, they can write to manu@manudibango.net.

Manu Dibango is best known for his 1972 hit Soul Makossa. His musical career spanned 60 years. He is recognised worldwide owing to his live performances over the years wherein he skillfully blended jazz and African classical music.

