Vibez: Zayn Malik's dreamy vocals take over; REVEALS exciting details about new album Nobody is Listening

Zayn Malik is making our Fridays even better with the release of his new single Vibez and treating ZStans further, the 27-year-old singer unveiled details about his upcoming third album titled Nobody is Listening.

"If it movin' too fast, we go slower / Baby, this far from mediocre / You got the vibes, got the vibes." Zayn Malik is here to save 2021 and we're all for it! ZStans, who had been waiting with bated breaths for their idol to release new music had their ears blessed with Malik's dreamy vocals taking center stage in his recently released single titled Vibez.

In what feels almost like a continuation of Zayn's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Pillowtalk, the sexy undertones adds to the chill 'vibes' of the single which will surely make it to your weekend playlist. While we haven't gotten a music video for Vibez yet, we're still hoping for the Broadway-themed MV hinted at in Vibez teaser which Malik tweeted yesterday. But, that's not all! Zayn also formally announced that his third album, post Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls will drop on January 15 and is titled Nobody is Listening.

Given that Nobody is Listening is already available for pre-order, ZStans also have gotten their hands on the tracklist for Malik's upcoming album which goes as: 1. Calamity, 2. Better, 3. Outside, 4. Vibez, 5. When Love's Around (feat. Syd), 6. Connexion, 7. Sweat, 8. Unf**kwitable, 9. Windowsill (feat. Devlin), 10. Tightrope and 11. River Road. Like Vibez, Zayn had earlier dropped Better along with a music video as well.

Listen to Zayn Malik's new single Vibez below:

Excuse us while we break our replay button!

