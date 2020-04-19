VICTON member Han Seung Woo channels his inner BTS in an impressive dance cover of Black Swan; Watch Video

VICTON member Han Seung Woo danced to the tunes of BTS' Black Swan in a new video. The surprise video has won fans over.

BTS and the ARMY spent the weekend reminiscing a few of the best concerts put together by the Bangtan Boys. Fans participated in the Bang Bang Con and relived some of BTS' best concerts. While the ARMY was engrossed in the two-day concert marathon, VICTON member Han Seung Woo gave a beautiful salute to the K-Pop band in his own way. The Korean singer gave a shout out to BTS by arranging a powerful and enthralling performing on the BTS' Black Swan.

The singer took a break from his practice session and turned towards Map of the Soul: 7 to unwind. The singer played Black Swan and delivered a stellar performance, even if it was from his studio. Seung Woo shared the video on social media and surprised his and BTS' fans. "While working on music… and practicing my singing… I suddenly wanted to dance, so I [prepared this] in a rush," he wrote, sharing the video online. It is no secret that VICTON looks up to BTS. The band has never shied away from deeming BTS as their role models.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, BTS has been busy engaging the ARMY with their Bang Bang Con. The first day of Bang Bang Con featured 2015 BTS Live HYYH On Stage, 2016 BTS Live HYYH On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet and BTS 3rd Muster. Day 2 of Bang Bang Con included 2017’s Wings Tour Live in Seoul, Wings Tour: The Final, 2018’s 4th Muster and 2018's Love Yourself Seoul Concert.

