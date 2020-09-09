  1. Home
Victoria and David Beckham secretly contracted coronavirus post their trip to the US in March: Report

According to reports via The Sun, Victoria and David Beckham may have contracted the novel coronavirus back in March post their visit to the States.
David and Victoria Beckham reportedly had coronavirus. The couple, along with “several relatives and staff members,” also dealt with the disease following the launch of David‘s new soccer club in Florida, The Sun reported on September 8. The entire ordeal was thought to have begun somewhere around March 1, “when Becks’ Inter Miami side played their first game away at Los Angeles FC. David cheered on the team, joined by celebrity chef pal Gordon Ramsay, and the Beckham clan, including Brooklyn’s fiancee, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.”

 

“It was an absolute nightmare scenario. David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him. They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries. They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion,” a source told the outlet.

 

They then celebrated their son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday before a short trip back to the United States to Miami. When they returned, “David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature. At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill — a couple of them very badly so. Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks. She was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders and did all she could to minimize all future risk. Not only was she poorly in bed, but she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks.”

 

The two reportedly have since made full recoveries, along with their team, allegedly sending “care packages” to at least two staffers who were more severely affected. The couple spent the summer at their country manor, allegedly declining several party invites and getting antibody tests before vacationing in Greece and Italy to ensure they were safe to travel. 

“David and Victoria have done their utmost during the pandemic to help others, and make up for travelling so early into the crisis,” the source also told the outlet. A spokeswoman for the couple declined to comment to The Sun.

 

