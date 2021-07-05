Victoria and David Beckham share sweet throwback moments to celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham looked back at their romantic journey of 22 years of marriage as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on July 4.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham recently ringed in their 22nd wedding anniversary and decided to take a trip down memory lane as they looked back at their adorable moments together in social media posts. Both David and Victoria shared photos and videos that captured their romantic journey of 22 years of marriage. There's no doubt that when it comes to celebrity couples, David and Victoria have been relationship goals considering how the power couple has handled their beautiful relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared an adorable video that showed David and her dancing, cuddling and sharing some of the sweetest moments together. Along with it, she wrote, "I love you David. Happy Anniversary." David too wished Victoria with a cute post that consisted of their throwback pictures.

In David's post, Victoria and him could be seen twinning in several different outfits and one also included their entire family including kids Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper Seven, 9, wearing the same outfits. In a funny caption about matching their clothes, David wrote, "22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same."

Check out Victoria Beckham's anniversary wish for David Beckham Here

Victoria and David tied the knot on July 4, 1999. As the couple celebrated 22 years of marriage, the duo received warm wishes from several fellow friends and celebrities including who left a heart emoji on Victoria's post. Also, Tom Brady commented saying, "Hahahaha amazing!!! happy anniversary."

Victoria also received wishes from her Spice Girls bandmates, Emma Bunton who commented, "We love you both! Happy anniversary," while Mel C wrote, "Have a wonderful day."

