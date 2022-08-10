Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz are 'collateral damage' amid clash between their families

Recently, there have been a lot of rumours about tensions between Brooklyn Beckham's newlywed wife Nicola Peltz and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, it turns out the duo is just "collateral damage" in a much bigger family feud according to a source. In a chat with Page Six, an insider opened up about the two families that came together with the recent wedding of Brooklyn and Nicola.

The source told the outlet, "Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together." They continued spilling details about the supposed family feud, "It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families. Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet."

As per the insider, the problem does not seem to be between Brooklyn and his in-laws Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia as apparently, Nelson is ready to back up his son-in-law with funding in any venture he puts his mind to. The source added, "There is a very deliberate move orchestrated by Nicola and her mom and funded by Nelson. There is a reason why Brooklyn and Nicola are now ‘Peltz Beckham.’ It’s all about branding." They noted, "I think that Nicola and her mom come up with ideas, Nelson can fund anything and he says yes! But for David and Victoria, it has to have some substance." It is believed that Nicola and Brooklyn are planning to follow in the footsteps of the Beckham power couple and work their way up by launching clothing, beauty and perfume lines.

