Victoria Beckham captures clip of David SCREAMING while going down a water slide with Harper; Watch

David Beckham, 46, along with his kids and wife Victoria recently visited a water park in Miami! Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old former Spice Girls member posted a video of her husband and daughter Harper Seven on a water slide, joking that the sporting legend was “screaming” with excitement. Taking to her story, VB wrote: “@davidbeckham gets very excited at the water park. (Can you hear him screaming?!?)”.

The video showed David and Harper flying down a slide in an inflatable, with Harper screaming and the dad of four chuckling away behind her. When standing up, the beaming 10-year-old can be heard saying the ride was “so scary.”

David clapped back at VB though, and took to his own Instagram, he reposted the video with the caption: “Yes that’s my daughter screaming not me I promise,” followed by a Pinocchio nose emoji. To which VB quickly replied via comments “U screamed all the way down David!! You can’t help yourself at the water park!”

The Spice Girl didn’t go home dry, however, after posting another video of the pair racing down a steep slide on their stomachs, drenching Victoria waiting at the bottom as they zoomed past. The designer also enjoyed a dip in an indoor pool with her mini-me, posting a series of adorable selfies.

For the unversed, the Beckhams have recently spent a lot of their time in the states and especially Florida Miami as David keeps an eye on his football team--Inter Miami.

