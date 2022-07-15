Victoria Beckham finally joins TikTok with a viral video mocking her eating habits

Victoria Beckham finally joins TikTok. While the Spice Girl posted her first video on the app, she poked fun at her own eating habits. Earlier this year, Victoria's husband David Beckham revealed during an interview that she had eaten the same meal of grilled fish and steamed vegetables for the past 25 years.

Previously, Victoria danced on the app with her son Romeo on his account as she jazzed up her kitchen on the Spice Girls number Spice Up Your Life. For her debut on the app, the singer whipped up a video on the famous challenge hashtag "stitchposh" while she lip-synched along to the viral audio, "Tell me you are posh without telling me you are posh," and a waiter appears in the frame and unveils the white cloth under which lays her staple dinner dish. She then said, 'I love it," as she added the hashtag for the viral trend.

In another post, Victoria uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of her shoot with Vogue Australia along with a clip of her explaining her natural makeup look. She also recently commented on her husband revealing her staple meal to the world as she told Vogue Australia, via ET Canada, "I mean, talk about making me sound boring!" She added, "No. What he meant is that he’s never met anyone who’s more disciplined with the way that they eat. I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing." She continued explaining, "I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to. I’ll detox from anything for three to six months where I won’t drink. I’m quite extreme in anything I do, whether it’s eating or working out or drinking or not drinking."

